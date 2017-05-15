We Belong Together

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have been spending a lot of time together lately. Nick claims it’s for the kids but not every encounter has been with the kids… hmmm makes you wonder! The kiddies spent the day with Mariah yesterday for Mothers Day but Nick was there also, which again makes you wonder if they’re getting back together after all this family time they are spending. Lets check the facts here…. They recently took a family trip to Disney together, followed by fancy dinners with and without the kids. Either they’re just really good friends, really good co parents or just plain simple, they’re getting back together! I for sure co sign that relationship. Those babies are gorgeous and they both seem like very involved parents. You go Nick and Mariah!