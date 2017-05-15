We Belong Together

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have been spending a lot of time together lately. Nick claims it’s for the kids but not every encounter has been with the kids… hmmm makes you wonder! The kiddies spent the day with Mariah yesterday for Mothers Day but Nick was there also, which again makes you wonder if they’re getting back together after all this family time they are spending. Lets check the facts here…. They recently took a family trip to Disney together, followed by fancy dinners with and without the kids. Either they’re just really good friends, really good co parents or just plain simple, they’re getting back together! I for sure co sign that relationship. Those babies are gorgeous and they both seem like very involved parents. You go Nick and Mariah!
We Belong TogetherMay 15, 2017 1:04 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Singer-actress Mariah Carey and TV personality Nick Cannon attend the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)By:Kevork Djansezian