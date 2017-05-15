Travis Scott Starts A Riot And Gets Arrested #DannyDoe

If you know anything about Travis Scott then you know his sets are pretty lit! He’s one of those artists that leaves it all out there on stage and gives you one hell of a performance. Over the weekend though he may have taken it too far, the rapper was arrested Saturday night at a concert in Arkansas and charged with inciting a riot, endangering the welfare of a minor, and disorderly conduct. Scott was later released but will have to return to Arkansas to appear before a court. This is the second time the rapper has been charged with this kind of behavior; he previously pleaded guilty to charges of inciting a stampede at Lollapalooza.

You would think he would learn his lesson but at the concert he was telling fans to rush the stage and bypass security protocols. A security guard, a police officer and several others were injured at the concert.

Danny Doe-