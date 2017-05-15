Mary J. Blige Announces ‘Strength of a Woman’ Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

Mary J. Blige will launch her highly anticipated North American Strength of a Woman Tour July 40 at the Chicago Theater. Lalah Hathaway will join Blige on tour.

Blige’s 13th studio album, Strength of a Woman, arrived April 28, the record featured collaborations with Migos’ Quavo, DJ Khaled, Missy Elliot and Kanye West.

Check out the Strength of a Woman dates below.

7/30 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

8/1 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

8/2 – Cleveland, OH @ Hard Rock Live

8/4 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

8/5 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theater

8/6 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

8/8 – Atlanta, GA @ Wolf Creek Amphitheater

8/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre

8/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

8/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Ford Amphitheatre at Coney Island Boardwalk

8/19 – New York City, NY @ Theater at Madison Square Gardens

8/22 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

8/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

8/25 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

8/26 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

8/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

9/1 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl

9/2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

9/6 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater

9/8 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

9/9 – Oakland, CA @ The Paramount Theatre

