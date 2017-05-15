Huge Congrats To Kevin Hart!!!!

May 15, 2017 12:21 AM
Filed Under: actor, baby, baby boy, baby daddy, baby momma, baby news, comedian, comic, dad, daddy, Eniko, Eniko Parrish, Entertainment, funnyman, Kevin Hart, Life, marriage, married, mom, mommy, new mom, Photos, pregnancy, Pregnant, relationships, wedding

Kevin Hart is known for his pranks and no-chill humor but what just happened to the comedian has him all serious.

Turns out Kev is expecting his first child with second wife Eniko!!!! The two announced the amazing news on Mother’s Day via social media and they even let us get a peek at the baby bump and sonogram (click here to see)!!!! The funnyman has two kids (a girl and a boy) from a previous marriage but is excited to welcome another boy with his wifey!!!! If you recall the two tied the knot August 2016. Congrats going out to the Harts who are expected to welcome baby boy Hart next year!!!!

