Drake’s Toronto Slang Needs Subtitles in New Comedic Bit

By Abby Hassler

Drake is breaking back into the acting world, but this time, he won’t be playing Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi. Drizzy appears in the T-Dot Goon Scrap DVD 2 from 4YallEntertainment as a fictionalized version of himself.

Related: Drake Chaperones Cousin and Her Date at High School Prom

Speaking in an exaggerated Toronto-slang dialect, Drizzy first shares a few laughs with Canadian comedians Jae and Trey Richards. Subtitles are required.

The scene goes quickly south, however, when the “Hotline Bling” star rates the brothers’ DVD a low 3 out of 10. This rating leads to the brothers and Drake getting into a silly shouting match over the incident.

Check out the full clip below. Drizzy appears around the 4-minute mark.