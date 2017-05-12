Want Free Avocado Toast for a Year? Just Buy a $595K Townhouse #Jp

In Brisbane, Australia, there’s a “chic” townhouse for sale with an interesting throw-in: free avocado toast for a year. The listing for the $595,000 home, which has yet to be built, reads, “To help with the budget, we are including 12 months free avocado on toast once a weekend at your favorite cafe.” As 9News notes, six offers have already been made for the tasteful abode.

