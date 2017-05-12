Steve Harvey Refuses to Apologize for Shocking Staff Memo #Jp

Steve Harvey isn’t sorry about the leaked memo that says his staff is not allowed to speak to him unless they are directly spoken to by him. “I’ve always had a policy where, you know, you can come and talk to me–so many people are great around here, but some of them just started taking advantage of it,” he told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday evening, a day after the lengthy message went viral. “Look man, I’m in my makeup chair, they walk in the room. I’m having lunch, they walk in, they don’t knock. I’m in the hallway, I’m getting ambushed by people with friends that come to the show and having me sign this and do this. I just said, ‘Wait a minute.'” The talk show host continued, “If you come out your house, you don’t want anybody on your porch waiting on you,” he said. “You walk to your car, you don’t want people bothering you on your way to your car. Everybody wants the freedom to be able to move around… I just didn’t want to be in this prison anymore where I had to be in this little room, scared to go out and take a breath of fresh air without somebody approaching me, so I wrote the letter. I don’t apologize about the letter, but it’s kind of crazy what people who took this thing and ran, man.”