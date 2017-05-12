OMG!!!! Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Breaks Her Silence!!!! (Video) ~@JayOnAir96

So we’ve seen Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, at his trials and court hearings but never heard from her. That is all about to change come Monday at 3pm on CBS!!!!

Leave it to Dr. Phil to arrange a sit-down and tell-all interview with the fiancee of Hernandez. I honestly thought this wouldn’t happened seeing as she has remained silent from the very beginning. I mean she only spoke when she had to take the stand at Aaron’s trial. Well, she comes forward with all the juicy info with Dr. Phil and he doesn’t hold back!!!! He asks all the questions you’ve been thinking…even the one about whether Aaron was gay!!!! Check out a clip of the interview below. Will you be watching?!

