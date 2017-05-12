OMG!!!! Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Breaks Her Silence!!!! (Video) ~@JayOnAir96

May 12, 2017 1:43 AM
Filed Under: aaron hernandez, bombshell, CBS, dr. phil, family, Football, football player, Interview, Media, millions, money, murder, murder trial, news, NFL, relationships, Shayanna, Shayanna Jenkins, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, sports, TV, tv show

So we’ve seen Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, at his trials and court hearings but never heard from her. That is all about to change come Monday at 3pm on CBS!!!!

Leave it to Dr. Phil to arrange a sit-down and tell-all interview with the fiancee of Hernandez. I honestly thought this wouldn’t happened seeing as she has remained silent from the very beginning. I mean she only spoke when she had to take the stand at Aaron’s trial. Well, she comes forward with all the juicy info with Dr. Phil and he doesn’t hold back!!!! He asks all the questions you’ve been thinking…even the one about whether Aaron was gay!!!! Check out a clip of the interview below. Will you be watching?!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Win $2,000 Commercial Free Cash!
Power Free Lunch Fix With Will Calder

Listen Live