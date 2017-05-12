Dogs Don’t Have a Better Sense of Smell Than Humans #Jp

In a new study published in Science, Rutgers olfaction neuroscientist John McGann says the notion that dogs have a superior sense of smell than humans is a myth. “We’re discovering, to our delight, that the human smell system is much better than we were led to believe,” he wrote. It may be different than other mammals’ “It could be more powerful than mice and rats and dogs.” But don’t expect to see drug-sniffing humans anytime soon, as dogs and humans are built to sniff out odors that are relevant to their worlds and their worlds alone.

