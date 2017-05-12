Couple’s Long Marriage Started With a Prank Call #Jp

When she was a junior at George Washington University in D.C., Anita Barnes and her pal Fran liked to make prank calls to friends. One time, they dialed the wrong number and a stranger picked up. When Anita called back to apologize, she struck up a conversation with the stranger, a State Department employee named Roger Lowen. They made a date to go out for pizza—and it went so well that in 2019, they’ll celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. As for romance today, The Washington Post says the Lowens are perplexed by online dating. “In a certain way, it’s almost like a prank call,” says Roger. “Who knows what you’re doing to get?”