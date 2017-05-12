Bow Wow Responds After Being Mocked For Lying About Private Jet! #IvyUnleashed

Bow Wow has responded to the internet roasting him for suggesting on Instagram that he travels by private jet when he was photographed sitting on a commercial flight–in coach, no less–that same day. His gaffe sparked a “#BowWowChallenge” in which people insert themselves into lavish or unlikely scenarios. However, the Growing Up Hip Hop star appears unfazed by the trolling. “I took the Greyhound here this morning,” he joked during a recent radio appearance. “I love it because people don’t understand the scientific method to my madness…Number one, I’m about to have the biggest show on We Tv, period. Period.” He added, “You gotta just watch the show. Everything is for the show.” Bow Wow did not elaborate on exactly what he was trying to really do by posting a stock photo of a private jet and captioning it, “Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop.”

