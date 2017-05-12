Big Black Set His Daughter Up For Life

Big Black did everything to make sure his daughter would life comfortable for the rest of her life. His hard work and dedication will be paying off big time for that young girl. Losing a loved one is never easy and the financial burden doesn’t make it any better. According to a source close to Big Black he already had a college fund set up for his nine year old, Isis, so her education is already covered as well as other financial needs. His main focus was to always be a great dad which motivated him to save and invest wisely. Such a great guy all around, it’s easy to get caught up in the spot light but instead of buying fancy things he saved every penny he could so his baby girl could eventually live her dreams. As reported previously, his family was well aware of his heart condition which was another reason he wanted to make sure his daughter was set for life. What a stand up man! He will surely be missed. Rest in peace, Big Black!