TLC’s Chilli Gets Dragged for Saying “All Lives Matter” #Jp

May 11, 2017 5:41 AM By J.P.
Filed Under: hi, JP, People, Power 96

The internet is not happy with TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas after the singer’s recent comments about the Black Lives Matter movement. “I personally didn’t go to any marches, or anything like that, but for me all lives matter, you know what I mean?” Chilli said during an interview with U.K.’s Channel 4 News. “Because there is a time when different groups are targeted for different things, you know what I’m saying?” Naturally, Twitter slammed Chilli for pulling the “all lives matter” card, writing things such as “Good luck selling records now,” and “Left Eye is rolling [over] in her grave.” Yikes.

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Win $2,000 Commercial Free Cash!
Power Free Lunch Fix With Will Calder

Listen Live