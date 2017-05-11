TLC’s Chilli Gets Dragged for Saying “All Lives Matter” #Jp

The internet is not happy with TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas after the singer’s recent comments about the Black Lives Matter movement. “I personally didn’t go to any marches, or anything like that, but for me all lives matter, you know what I mean?” Chilli said during an interview with U.K.’s Channel 4 News. “Because there is a time when different groups are targeted for different things, you know what I’m saying?” Naturally, Twitter slammed Chilli for pulling the “all lives matter” card, writing things such as “Good luck selling records now,” and “Left Eye is rolling [over] in her grave.” Yikes.