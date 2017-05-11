Is Drake Adding “Tattoo Artist” To His Resume?

May 11, 2017 1:08 PM
Normally when you get a tattoo you tip, take a pic and leave, well, Drake does things a little differently. Drake recently got a tattoo on his left arm and instead of leaving he decided to return the favor on his tattoo artist, that’s right… Drake tatted his tattoo artist on his ankle (with some guidance of course).

No one loves Drake more than I do but a letting him hold a tattoo gun and tattoo me is a t totally different story! Looks cool, seems cool but no way bro! Lets think about this for a second, could you imagine how much a tattoo from Drake would cost you? Much more than a More Life album download for sure! We love you Drizzy, but just stick to the music!

