Diddy Likes It ON TOP! #IvyUnleashed

May 11, 2017 8:22 AM By Ya Chica Ivy

Ohhh Diddy likes to be ON TOP making dat money! Forbes magazine announced that Sean “Diddy” Combs has topped their list for Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists of 2017. Diddy is bringing in tons of money thanks to his nice deal with Diageo’s Ciroc vodka, his stake in the TV network Revolt and last year’s Bad Boy Reunion Tour, and many other money making ventures. See who else made the top five below:

1. Diddy – $820 million
2. Jay Z- $810 million
3. Dr. Dre – $740 million
4. Birdman – $110 million
5. Drake – $90 million

