I think rapper Bow Wow is taking the term “fake it till ya make it” to ANOTHA LEVEL!

So on Tuesday he went on Instagram & said that he was traveling on a private jet for a NYC press run for his new We TV reality series “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

But later that day, an airline passenger allegedly spotted him traveling to New York on a regular commercial flight and posted a photo to Snapchat and Twitter to prove it.

And ooooooh did social media go NUTS with that lie turned it into a #bowwowchallenge.”

It didn’t take long for social media sleuths to do a reverse image search on the original photograph to find the same private jet shot on an advertisement for a VIP transportation service in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Bow Wow hasn’t said much about his social media snafu, but Twitter has already created a full-blown #BowWowChallenge, a trending hashtag encouraging people to “fake it like Bow Wow and Tweet like a millionaire.”

