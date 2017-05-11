#BowWowChallenge

May 11, 2017 7:01 AM By Ya Chica Ivy

I think rapper Bow Wow is taking the term “fake it till ya make it” to ANOTHA LEVEL!
So on Tuesday he went on Instagram & said that he was traveling on a private jet for a NYC press run for his new We TV reality series “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.”
But later that day, an airline passenger allegedly spotted him traveling to New York on a regular commercial flight and posted a photo to Snapchat and Twitter to prove it.
And ooooooh did social media go NUTS with that lie turned it into a #bowwowchallenge.”
It didn’t take long for social media sleuths to do a reverse image search on the original photograph to find the same private jet shot on an advertisement for a VIP transportation service in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Bow Wow hasn’t said much about his social media snafu, but Twitter has already created a full-blown #BowWowChallenge, a trending hashtag encouraging people to “fake it like Bow Wow and Tweet like a millionaire.”
