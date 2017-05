A man who loved to swallow ballpoint pens finally had them removed after 36 years!

Doctors in China say they recently did surgery to remove two ballpoint pens from a man who swallowed them 36 years ago. The man was 14 when the pen-swallowing incident took place. He said it was part of a lost bet. The man also claims he forgot about swallowing them until February, when the writing instruments showed up on an X-ray of his body. OMG! So crazy! lol

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96