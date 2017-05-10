OMGee Bow Wow Fakes Being On A Private Jet (#FlyGirlDiva)

May 10, 2017 2:40 PM
Filed Under: #flygirldiva #bowwow, #TheRapGame, Power96

Yesterday Shad Moss aka Bow Wow posted this picture below on his Instagram account

Then someone on a flight posted this

img 1326 OMGee Bow Wow Fakes Being On A Private Jet (#FlyGirlDiva)

Once the internet caught wind of Bow Wow fraudulent behavior, so many feel he hit in all time low. He actually stole the pic from a Fort Lauderdale Transportation company.

Of course Shad had to clap back and this is what he has to say

#ClapBackSeason: Welp #Bowwow has spoken 😩👀 (view previous post)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Now we all know when a star is getting ready to start a reality show they do all kind of craziness to get their name buzzing.

He’ll be on the 3rd season of The Rap Game on WeTv May 25th.

Hours after Mr Moss was exposed The #bowwowchallenge was created

