OMGee Bow Wow Fakes Being On A Private Jet (#FlyGirlDiva)

Yesterday Shad Moss aka Bow Wow posted this picture below on his Instagram account
Then someone on a flight posted this
Once the internet caught wind of Bow Wow fraudulent behavior, so many feel he hit in all time low. He actually stole the pic from a Fort Lauderdale Transportation company.
Of course Shad had to clap back and this is what he has to say
Now we all know when a star is getting ready to start a reality show they do all kind of craziness to get their name buzzing.
He’ll be on the 3rd season of The Rap Game on WeTv May 25th.
Hours after Mr Moss was exposed The #bowwowchallenge was created