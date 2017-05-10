Could Nicki Minaj and Nas be a Couple?

By Abby Hassler

Could Nicki Minaj and Nas finally be an item? The “No Frauds” rapper posted a cozy photo of her and Nas today (May 10), which instantly sent the Twitter world into a frenzy. #NasNika is currently trending.

The photo shows Minaj cuddled up next to Nas at Sweet Chick, the restaurant he co-owns in New York City. She captioned her post, writing, “Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜”

According to a post from producer Statik Selektah, the two were out to dinner with him to celebrate. He tagged Sweetgrass Productions, writing, “Dinner with Nas & Nicki & our Emmy. 🏦 congrats @sweetgrassp”

While Minaj and Nas fans certainly want this rumor to be true, Minaj took to Twitter remark on the now trending #NasNika. She retweeted a screenshot of the hashtag with the caption “Y’all so d— silly” and a laugh-crying emoji face.

Back in January, Minaj confirmed her breakup from fellow rapper Meek Mill and stated that she was now just focusing on her music. She posted on Twitter, saying, “To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u🎀”

