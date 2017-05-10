Drinking Tequila Is Good For Your Health

If anyone loves to #TurnUp…its me, so reading about this recent study totally made my weekends a little more healthier. Well according to scientist, there are substances in tequila which are found in the blue Agave tequila plant which if you didn’t know enhance the body’s absorption of calcium and magnesium, pretty cool, right? Well, both calcium and magnesium are needed for healthy bones so in conclusion, if you want stronger bones forget those protein shakes or the gym, just take some tequila shots! Best news I’ve heard in months. Enjoy!

As always, be sure to #TurnUp responsibly.