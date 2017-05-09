Tyler, the Creator to Launch ‘Nuts and Bolts’ Series

By Annie Reuter

Tyler, the Creator is headed to television. The rapper has revealed his new show for Viceland is called Nuts and Bolts and it will debut on Aug. 3 at 10:30 p.m.

While not much is known about the show, Odd Future confirmed the news via Twitter on Monday evening (May 8). Meanwhile, after attending a Viceland presentation, Wall Street Journal reporter Lara O’Reilly tweeted that the show would be about Tyler “finding out how things are made.”

The rapper borrowed the series name from a show that was originally developed for GOLF media which included clips about the making of Tyler’s “F—ing Young” video, reports Billboard. The news comes days after Tyler, the Creator canceled his European tour with no explanation.