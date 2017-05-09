Kanye West Working on New Music on Top of a Mountain?

By Abby Hassler

Kanye West released his eighth studio album, The Life Of Pablo, Feb. 2016. Now, fans can get excited about reports indicating West is hard at work writing his next record, only this time, it’s at a remote mountaintop retreat in Wyoming.

TMZ reports Yeezus has spent the past week in a remote mountainous location engaged in recording sessions. According to the report, the rapper has already spent two week-long retreats at the location in the past few months.

What sort of music is Kanye making in the mountains? Only time will tell.