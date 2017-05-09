Chris Bosh Is Being Sued By Big Porn Boss #DannyDoe

Before your imagination runs wild, no, Chris Bosh did not quit on the Miami Heat to pursue a career in porn, What would that even look like? Anyways, him and his wife Adrienne Bosh are being sued by a porn company who created ‘X-Art’ (A big name in the porn biz, not that I would know…) because they rented a mansion from the Bosh’s to film some erotic videos that was FULL OF A LOAD of crap!

The good people of X-Art claim once they moved into the gorgeous mansion they soon discovered it was Rat infested, filled with toxic mold, had plumbing problems and worst of all, the wifi sucked! Can’t shoot a good sex scene with rat droppings all around. The Porn tycoons are demanding 92k plus unspecified damages, ouch!

Danny Doe-