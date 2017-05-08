Selena Gomez Takes Family to See The Weeknd in Dallas #Jp

It was a family affair at The Weeknd’s tour stop in Dallas on Thursday when Selena Gomez took some of her relatives to see his performance. E! reports that Gomez attended the concert with her cousin Priscilla DeLeon and her nephew Aiden, while Gomez’s assistant shared an Instagram story documenting the friends and family the singer/actress brought to the show. It seems Gomez’s family is really warming up to her new boyfriend: After last Monday’s Met Gala, her mother commented on a pic they shared from the event by writing, “Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love. Mama is happy XO.”