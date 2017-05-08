Selena Gomez Takes Family to See The Weeknd in Dallas #Jp

May 8, 2017 11:07 AM By J.P.
Filed Under: JP, Power 96, Salena gomez

It was a family affair at The Weeknd’s tour stop in Dallas on Thursday when Selena Gomez took some of her relatives to see his performance. E! reports that Gomez attended the concert with her cousin Priscilla DeLeon and her nephew Aiden, while Gomez’s assistant shared an Instagram story documenting the friends and family the singer/actress brought to the show. It seems Gomez’s family is really warming up to her new boyfriend: After last Monday’s Met Gala, her mother commented on a pic they shared from the event by writing, “Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love. Mama is happy XO.”

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Win $2,000 Commercial Free Cash!
Power Free Lunch Fix With Will Calder

Listen Live