Raccoon Spotted Hanging From Ceiling at Toronto Airport #Jp

A raccoon gained momentary internet fame this weekend after it was videotaped chilling out in the ceiling of the baggage claim area at Toronto’s Pearson Airport. “We spotted this little fellow checking to see who had come off the flight from Edmonton,” Cameron Graham tweeted on Saturday along with a clip of the critter. By Sunday, the rodent was back in his natural habitat. “Despite his intentions of traveling abroad, our friend the raccoon has decided Toronto has all the culture he needs,” the airport tweeted on Sunday. “The raccoon is currently being taken back home to his natural habitat. He wanted us to thank you all for the celebrity treatment.” Of course, someone also started a Pearson Raccoon Twitter account, in which he claims he’s the brother of Rocket from Guardians of the Galaxy.