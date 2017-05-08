Nicki Minaj Is Everyone’s Favorite Auntie. #LucyLopez

Nicki Minaj offered to pay more than 20 fans’ college tuition and student loans over the weekend. The rapper’s act of generosity came after she boasted online that she makes enough money to fly her fans out from any country in the world to see her perform at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. Her tweet prompted a bold follower to ask, “Well, you wanna pay for my tuition?” Minaj’s response: “Show me straight A’s that I can verify with your school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!? Dead serious. Should I set it up?” Fans were quick to appeal to Minaj for cash. “I have a 4.0 I’m In Medical School! I wanna join!” one wrote, to which Minaj replied, “Ok. Do you need help with tuition or do you have a full scholarship?” Another reached out to the Trinadad-born artist and asked, “What about helping a fellow immigrant that wants to go to school?” Minaj wrote back, “You want to go to college but can’t? How much do you need to get u in school? Is that the only thing stopping you?” Later in the evening, Minaj wrapped up her spending spree by joking, “Okay you guys. It’s been fun. Let me make those payments tomorrow then see if I have any money left. I’ll do some more in a month or 2.” According to TMZ, two lucky fans have confirmed that they’ve already received their funds.

