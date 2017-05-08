Need Help With Tuition?!? Nicki Minaj Got You!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

Seems like celebs know how expensive your education can get and they wanna help!!!! These days, they’re dropping stacks to pay for your schooling!!!! A couple weeks ago, Chrissy Teigen paid a fan’s beauty school tuition and now Nicki Minaj is doing it for her fans!!!!

Barbz, you wanna know how you can get Nicki to pay for yours?!? Hit her up on Twitter!!!! Yep, it’s that simple!!!! It seems like people still pay attention to Twitter and that’s how Nicki is hooking those up who need her to pay for their education and student loans!!!! It looks like she hooked up at least 10 fans so far and she’s gonna keep at it for a while!!!! Get in on this before it’s too late!!!! Need proof?!? Peep a couple of the tweets below…

Ok do u need help w/tuition or do u have a full scholarship? https://t.co/q7ewfdNzCs — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

If u give me a 4.0 then I’ll keep my end of the bargain. https://t.co/Esqs9rwfPn — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

U want to go to college but can’t? How much do u need to get u in school? Is that the only thing stopping u? https://t.co/A3mYQHgPNX — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

That’s it? I’ll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next! https://t.co/i4TVmsqDoA — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Done. Dm ur bank info https://t.co/u7CxljiilZ — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Done. Dm ur info https://t.co/YEd4kiYiW1 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017