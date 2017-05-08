Need Help With Tuition?!? Nicki Minaj Got You!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

May 8, 2017 12:43 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Chrissy Teigen, college, college student, hip hop, Life, Music, news, Nicki Minaj, Onika, rap, Rapper, Sallie Mae, scholarship, School, social media, Student, student loans, Students, tuition, twitter, university, work

Seems like celebs know how expensive your education can get and they wanna help!!!! These days, they’re dropping stacks to pay for your schooling!!!! A couple weeks ago, Chrissy Teigen paid a fan’s beauty school tuition and now Nicki Minaj is doing it for her fans!!!!

Barbz, you wanna know how you can get Nicki to pay for yours?!? Hit her up on Twitter!!!! Yep, it’s that simple!!!! It seems like people still pay attention to Twitter and that’s how Nicki is hooking those up who need her to pay for their education and student loans!!!! It looks like she hooked up at least 10 fans so far and she’s gonna keep at it for a while!!!! Get in on this before it’s too late!!!! Need proof?!? Peep a couple of the tweets below…

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win Balearia Caribbean & Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach Vacation
Power 96 CINCO DE MAYO Celebrations!

Listen Live