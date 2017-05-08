MTV Movie & TV Awards: Beauty & the Beast, Stranger Things Win Big #Jp

Beauty and the Beast, Stranger Things and Hidden Figures were the big winners at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, where each project nabbed two golden popcorns. Disney’s live action fairytale was named Movie of the Year and the film’s star Emma Watson was honored in the genderless Best Actor in a Movie category. Meanwhile, Stranger Things was named Best Show of the Year and star Millie Bobby Brown took home the popcorn for Best Actor in a Show. Hidden Figures’ Taraji P. Henson took home the statue for Best Hero and the film itself was recognized as Best Fight Against the System. The night also proved to be a big one for LGBT issues, as Moonlight’s male leads Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome won Best Kiss. The cast of The Fast and the Furious franchise was also presented with the Generation Award.