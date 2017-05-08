Meek Mill & Yo Gotti Announce 21-City ‘Against All Odds Tour’

By Abby Hassler
Multi-platinum rappers Meek Mill and Yo Gotti will unite for the 21-city Against All Odds Tour this summer. The concert series kicks off in Cleveland, Ohio, July 5, and lasts until August 8 in Seattle, Washington.
Related: Meek Mill Celebrates Birthday with Gritty New Video for ‘Litty’
Tidal Member pre-sale will start May 9, while Citi Cardmembers pre-sale begins May 10. General public tickets will be available May 12.
Check out the summer tour dates below.
7/5 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
7/6 – Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center
7/7 – Detroit, MI Michigan @ Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
7/9 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
7/12 – Boston, MA @ Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell
7/14 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
7/15 – Reading, PA @ The Santander Arena
7/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
7/19 – Charlotte, NC Charlotte @Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
7/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
7/22 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
7/23 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
7/25 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
7/27 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
7/28 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
7/29 – Austin, TX @ HEB Center at Cedar Park
7/30 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
8/1 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
8/3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
8/4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
8/8 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
Comments are closed.