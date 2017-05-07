It’s Official! There’s Going To Be A Season 2 Of 13 Reasons Why #DannyDoe

May 7, 2017 7:20 PM
I have to admit at first I was skeptical about this Netflix series everyone was talking about, but after watching (13 Reasons Why) I can tell you it’ll have you hooked from the very first episode! And the best part of it all there’s going to be a season 2. It’s set to debut in 2018 and earlier today Selena Gomez, who is one of the executive producers of the show dropped a teaser video on her Instagram. Check it out below and if you still haven’t seen the show it’s streaming on Netflix right now.

