OMG! Family Forced To Leave Plane FOR THIS! #IvyUnleashed

This SCARED the hell out of me, considering I’ll be traveling soon with my toddler! Delta said it was “sorry for the unfortunate experience,” after a video posted by Brian and Brittany Schear showed the couple being told to leave the flight or get arrested during a row over a seat they had bought for their teenage son but wanted to use for their toddler instead and whether the toddler could be in a car seat or not. This is CRAZY!!! Check out the video below!

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js