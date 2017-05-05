OMG! Family Forced To Leave Plane FOR THIS! #IvyUnleashed

May 5, 2017 6:52 PM By Ya Chica Ivy
Brian Schear, Brittany Schear, delta

This SCARED the hell out of me, considering I’ll be traveling soon with my toddler! Delta said it was “sorry for the unfortunate experience,” after a video posted by Brian and Brittany Schear showed the couple being told to leave the flight or get arrested during a row over a seat they had bought for their teenage son but wanted to use for their toddler instead and whether the toddler could be in a car seat or not. This is CRAZY!!! Check out the video below!

