*New Music Video Alert* David Guetta ft. Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne release “Light My Body Up!!!!” ~@JayOnAir96

May 5, 2017 8:24 PM
Fresh off the editors desk is the new music video from David Guetta featuring Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. Remember this was the first time Nicki said something after the release of “Shether,” from Remy Ma. Still can’t get over how Remy Ma went innnn on Nicki. But anyway, the video is posted below but I would love to know your thoughts about it!!!!! Warning….Video contains some profanity.

