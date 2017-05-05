Jose Cuervo’s Throwing a Cinco de Mayo Party in Mexico…Missouri #Jp

Happy Cinco de Mayo! But you know who’s not so happy? A whole lot of Mexican-Americans. For starters, the fact that President Trump wants to build a wall on the Mexican border has dampened spirits for this year’s celebration, and Jose Cuervo’s plan to throw a party in a Missouri town called Mexico isn’t helping matters either. Mexico, Missouri, is 90 percent white, while just 2.5 percent of its residents are of Mexican descent. Undeterred, Cuervo’s Facebook page is marketing the event as “Mexico’s first Cinco de Mayo.” “The narrative around Cinco de Mayo seems to say, ‘This day really isn’t yours’,” Cynthia Duarte, a sociology professor at California Lutheran University, tells the AP.