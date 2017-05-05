5 Florida Greyhounds Busted for Racing on Cocaine #Jp

Horse and dog trainers are a notoriously shady lot, often pumping their animals full of mysterious drugs to goose their chances in a given race. But few trainers took as brazen an approach to cheating as Malcolm McAllister of St. Petersburg, Florida, who recently lost his license after five of his greyhounds tested positive for cocaine. Of the five dogs–Flying Tidalwave, P Kay Sweetmissy, Kiowa Wellington, Roc A By Sevenup, and Flying Microsoft–who tested positive for coke, only Flying Tidalwave won its race at Derby Lane. For his part, McAllister says he didn’t administer the drug, claiming that one of four new helpers must have given his pooches the toot.