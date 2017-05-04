Rapper Flo Rida Talking Power 96 HISTORY! #IvyUnleashed

Flo Rida came to the studio to promote his song CAKE and took over the airwaves during the Throwback Thursday Traffic Jam! Of course, we talked about HIS FAV throwback song. His mega hit song LOW of course came up. And oddly enough, after hunting through my old school MySpace pics, I found photos of Flo Rida where the song LOW was FIRST broadcast on our airwaves. He actually performed the song in a club in Coconut Grove, while I was broadcasting, and the performance was broadcast on the radio! Super cool 😎 THIS was literally the first time LOW played on Power 96, with the photos document it . #Power96History

