Rapper Flo Rida Talking Power 96 HISTORY! #IvyUnleashed

May 4, 2017 4:28 PM
Filed Under: cake, Flo Rida, ivy unleashed, low, Music, myspace, Power 96, radio, tbt, Throwback, throwback thursday, ya chica ivy

Flo Rida came to the studio to promote his song CAKE and took over the airwaves during the Throwback Thursday Traffic Jam! Of course, we talked about HIS FAV throwback song. His mega hit song LOW of course came up. And oddly enough, after hunting through my old school MySpace pics, I found photos of Flo Rida where the song LOW was FIRST broadcast on our airwaves. He actually performed the song in a club in Coconut Grove, while I was broadcasting, and the performance was broadcast on the radio! Super cool 😎 THIS was literally the first time LOW played on Power 96, with the photos document it . #Power96History 

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@Ivypower96

img 2362 1 Rapper Flo Rida Talking Power 96 HISTORY! #IvyUnleashedimg 2360 Rapper Flo Rida Talking Power 96 HISTORY! #IvyUnleashedimg 2361 Rapper Flo Rida Talking Power 96 HISTORY! #IvyUnleashedimg 2363 Rapper Flo Rida Talking Power 96 HISTORY! #IvyUnleashed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Power 96 CINCO DE MAYO Celebrations!
Text The Ca$h Code For $1,000

Listen Live