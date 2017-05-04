Rapper Flo Rida + Ivy Unleashed in Lingerie = WOW! 

So Flo Rida stopped by the Power 96 studio to promote his new song CAKE 🎂 and I just HAD to let him know that I had a photo with BOTH of us in it, while I was in LINGERIE!! Of course, it was pretty innocent. Lol It’s a THROWBACK pic alongside FLO, Rick Ross, & Miami rappers Brisco and Billy Blue…”Why was I in lingerie you ask!” Well it was back in the day when I was on the morning show and myself and the intern challenged each other to an obstacle course race on Valentines Day! #goodtimes

