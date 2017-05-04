Rapper Flo Rida + Ivy Unleashed in Lingerie = WOW! 

May 4, 2017 4:15 PM
Filed Under: billy blue, brisco, cake, Flo Rida, Interview, ivy unleashed, Miami, Music, Power 96, radio, radio station, Rick Ross, Ross, ya chica ivy

So Flo Rida stopped by the Power 96 studio to promote his new song CAKE 🎂 and I just HAD to let him know that I had a photo with BOTH of us in it, while I was in LINGERIE!! Of course, it was pretty innocent. Lol It’s a THROWBACK pic alongside FLO, Rick Ross, & Miami rappers Brisco and Billy Blue…”Why was I in lingerie you ask!” Well it was back in the day when I was on the morning show and myself and the intern challenged each other to an obstacle course race on Valentines Day! #goodtimes

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@Ivypower96

img 2359 Rapper Flo Rida + Ivy Unleashed in Lingerie = WOW! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Power 96 CINCO DE MAYO Celebrations!
Text The Ca$h Code For $1,000

Listen Live