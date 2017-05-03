You Won’t Believe Which Popular TV Show Is Filming In Miami!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

Wanna know which super huge TV show is filming in our beautiful city?!? Well, lucky for you I’ve got details so keep reading!!!!

If you were on South Beach today then you noticed a couple of big trucks outside of a well-known landmark. Turns out, FX’s American Crime Story is making a ten-episode series on Gianni Versace and his untimely death. The show wanted to make the series as realistic as possible so they decided to rent out the Versace Mansion on South Beach where the deceased designer once called home.

American Crime Story dropped lots of cash to rent out the ENTIRE mansion and film til the end of May. Are you gonna stop by and see if you can get some exclusive pics of the cast and crew?!? You know The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story won several awards so you could possibly catch an award-winning series in the making!!!! Sorry but no word on if traffic flow will be affected.