You Won’t Believe Which Popular TV Show Is Filming In Miami!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

May 3, 2017 7:06 PM
Wanna know which super huge TV show is filming in our beautiful city?!? Well, lucky for you I’ve got details so keep reading!!!!

If you were on South Beach today then you noticed a couple of big trucks outside of a well-known landmark. Turns out, FX’s American Crime Story is making a ten-episode series on Gianni Versace and his untimely death. The show wanted to make the series as realistic as possible so they decided to rent out the Versace Mansion on South Beach where the deceased designer once called home.

Cleanup Begins After Hurricane Wilma

MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 25: The Versace mansion is seen the day after Hurricane Wilma blew through South Florida on October 25, 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. The City of Miami lies in darkness the night after Hurricane Wilma blew out the power to most of the city leaving over three million people are without power the day after Hurricane Wilma. Miami-Dade County is under a 8pm-6am curfew to prevent looting and help public safety. The Miami-Dade public school system, Miami’s largest employer, will be closed for the rest of the week. (Photo by Richard Patterson/Getty Images)

American Crime Story dropped lots of cash to rent out the ENTIRE mansion and film til the end of May. Are you gonna stop by and see if you can get some exclusive pics of the cast and crew?!? You know The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story won several awards so you could possibly catch an award-winning series in the making!!!! Sorry but no word on if traffic flow will be affected.

