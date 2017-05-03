The Voice: The Top 10 Finalists Are Revealed #jp

On Tuesday night’s episode of The Voice, the top 10 performers were revealed. Following a performance from season 10 winner Alisan Porter, it was announced that Team Alicia’s Stephanie Rice and Team Adam’s Mark Isaiah were in the bottom two. While Stephanie showed off her uniquely raspy vocals (again) with a powerful rendition of “Issues” by Julia Michaels, America decided to save Mark for the third consecutive week after he sang “Seven Years Old” by Lukas Graham. The night also saw Alicia and her team performing “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin and Gwen joining her team on Coldplay’s “Fix You.”

