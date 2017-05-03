SCARFACE Memories Will Never Be The Same! CAN’T BELIEVE This Happened. #IvyUnleashed

So apparently I’ve been under a rock! I literally just heard about this. Whether you’re a tourist or a Miami resident, you KNOW where the famous spot on Ocean Dive on South Beach is(728 Ocean Dr. in South Beach) where they shot the infamous scene in the movie Scarface where Angel Fernandez, the Scarface character, whose dismemberment by chainsaw was the 1983 gangster flick’s most infamous scene! But can you BELIEVE that they are turning the building into a CVS. OMG! I’m soooo in tears! Ughhhh….They have already started to demolish the building! MIAMI HISTORY GONE! Seriously…

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed

@IvyPower96