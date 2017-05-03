SCARFACE Memories Will Never Be The Same! CAN’T BELIEVE This Happened. #IvyUnleashed

May 3, 2017 5:38 PM By Ya Chica Ivy
Filed Under: al pacino, Angel Fernandez, gangster movie, ivy unleashed, memories, Miami, movie, movie scene, Power 96, say hello to my lil friend, sayhello to my little friend, scarface, South Beach, ya chica ivy

So apparently I’ve been under a rock! I literally just heard about this. Whether you’re a tourist or a Miami resident, you KNOW where the famous spot on Ocean Dive on South Beach is(728 Ocean Dr. in South Beach) where they shot the infamous scene in the movie Scarface where Angel Fernandez, the Scarface character, whose dismemberment by chainsaw was the 1983 gangster flick’s most infamous scene! But can you BELIEVE that they are turning the building into a CVS. OMG! I’m soooo in tears! Ughhhh….They have already started to demolish the building! MIAMI HISTORY GONE! Seriously…

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed
@IvyPower96

More from Ya Chica Ivy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Power 96 CINCO DE MAYO Celebrations!
Text The Ca$h Code For $1,000

Listen Live