Magazine Rips Olsen Twins, Says “White People Age Like Bananas” #Jp

Affinity magazine, a publication written by teens for teens, has apologized for mocking Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s appearances at the Met Gala. Its offensive tweet featured a photo of the Olsen twins posing alongside Nicki Minaj. “Nicki Minaj is 34 and the Olsen twins are 30,” it read. “White people age like bananas.” The backlash was fierce. “When you make fun of women who have aged poorly due to eating disorders and drug abuse, you’re sending an ugly message,” one critic wrote. Affinity issued a lackluster apology for the tweet an hour later. “It was in poor taste and the humor was very tacky,” the magazine wrote. “Our intent was not to mock people who suffer from eating disorders or drug abuse. It was simply to highlight how differently people age.” Affinity also attempted to explain away the insult by tweeting to one of its readers, “We were highlighting that usually white people do age faster than people of color.” That explanation also failed to smooth things over. “They do,” the reader responded. “But this was unnecessary. You could highlight Nicki’s beauty without bringing others down.”

