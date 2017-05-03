Kylie Jenner Ignores Ryan Reynolds &Blake Lively at Met Gala #Jp

May 3, 2017 5:35 AM By J.P.
Filed Under: JP, Power 96

Sometimes, people just don’t click. Case in point: Photos have surfaced of Kylie Jenner looking incredibly uninterested in Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who were seated next to her at the Met Gala on Monday. The 19-year-old reality star can be seen texting on her phone and looking off into the distance as the couple laughs and socializes with other people at their table. Interestingly, Kylie appeared to be in much higher spirits when she was interacting with other stars. In fact, she snapped a celebrity-packed bathroom selfie at the event with Oscar winner Brie Larson, Lily Aldridge, Paris Jackson, and more.

