Georgia Man Held Hostage by Turkeys in Parking Lot #Jp

May 3, 2017 5:39 AM By J.P.

A Georgia man was recently “detained” by a pair of turkeys. Video shows two turkeys blocking the path of the man attempting to drive out of a parking lot. The birds ignore the man’s honking and are even less receptive to his pleas. “Excuse me, sir? I’d like to go get lunch now,” the man says. When he attempts to drive around the turkeys, they follow his car and continue to block the path. “I’m being held hostage by turkeys!” he exclaims. As he attempts to reverse to get away from the turkeys, he declares, “Screw you, mother nature.

More from J.P.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Power 96 CINCO DE MAYO Celebrations!
Text The Ca$h Code For $1,000

Listen Live