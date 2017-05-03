Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas Scores 53 Points on Late Sister’s Birthday #Jp

Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas scored 53 points in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday night–which was especially poignant, given that the date would’ve been his late sister’s 23rd birthday. In doing so, he surpassed the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook for the most points in a game this postseason. Thomas helped the Celtics come back from multiple double-digit deficits and scored 29 points in the fourth quarter alone to force overtime and secure a 129-119 home win over the Washington Wizards. After the game, Thomas told reporters that he played for his late sister Chyna, who was killed in an auto accident last month, just one day before the Celtics’ postseason opener. Also on Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz 106-94 in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series.