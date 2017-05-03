13 Songs Turned Down By Famous Singers, You Won’t Believe #7! 👀 #LucyLopez
May 3, 2017 6:32 AM
By Lucy Lopez
“Mlikshake” — Recorded by Kelis, turned down by Britney Spears
“I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” — Recorded by Aerosmith, turned down by Celine Dion
“Since You’ve Been Gone” — Recorded by Kelly Clarkson, turned down by Pink and Hilary Duff
“Don’t Cha” — Recorded by the Pussycat Dolls, turned down by Paris Hilton
“We Can’t Stop” — Recorded by Miley Cyrus, turned down by Rihanna
“Hero” — Recorded by Mariah Carey, turned down by Gloria Estefan
“Rock Your Body” — Recorded by Justin Timberlake, turned down by Michael Jackson
“Dangerous Woman” — Recorded by Ariana Grande, turned down by Carrie Underwood
“Resentment” — Recorded by Beyonce, recorded but not released by Victoria Beckham
“Nothin’ on You” — Recorded by Bruno Mars and B.o.B., recorded but not release by Lupe Fiasco
