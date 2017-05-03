13 Songs Turned Down By Famous Singers, You Won’t Believe #7! 👀 #LucyLopez

May 3, 2017 6:32 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: gloria estefan, Justin Timberlake, Music, SONGS, top 13, wow
  1. “Mlikshake” — Recorded by Kelis, turned down by Britney Spears
  2. “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” — Recorded by Aerosmith, turned down by Celine Dion
  3. “Since You’ve Been Gone” — Recorded by Kelly Clarkson, turned down by Pink and Hilary Duff
  4. “Don’t Cha” — Recorded by the Pussycat Dolls, turned down by Paris Hilton
  5. “We Can’t Stop” — Recorded by Miley Cyrus, turned down by Rihanna
  6. “Hero” — Recorded by Mariah Carey, turned down by Gloria Estefan
  7. “Rock Your Body” — Recorded by Justin Timberlake, turned down by Michael Jackson
  8. “Dangerous Woman” — Recorded by Ariana Grande, turned down by Carrie Underwood
  9. “Resentment” — Recorded by Beyonce, recorded but not released by Victoria Beckham
  10. “Nothin’ on You” — Recorded by Bruno Mars and B.o.B., recorded but not release by Lupe Fiasco

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Power 96 CINCO DE MAYO Celebrations!
Text The Ca$h Code For $1,000

Listen Live