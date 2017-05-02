Travis Scott Releases Statement about Fan who Fell from Balcony

By Hayden Wright

During a Sunday night concert in New York City, Travis Scott noticed a fan hanging from a balcony at Terminal 5. The rapper urged the man to let go and fall into the crowd, which he promised would catch him.

Related: Travis Scott Encouraged Fan to Jump from Balcony at His NYC Show

“I see you, but are you gon’ do it,” Travis said. “They gon’ catch you; don’t be scared!” The message seemed to open the floodgates: More fans began leaping from the balcony.

Shortly after the chaos began, one fan fell from a third-floor balcony inside the venue. According to reports, Scott stopped the show so the injured attendee could receive medical attention. The rapper released a statement reemphasizing the importance of safety and stating he would offer “support” to the injured concertgoer.

“The safety of everyone is held in the highest regard and we are currently conducting an internal investigation to ensure that this does not happen again,” the statement reads. “We are deeply concerned about the guest who was injured and intend to offer him our support.”

TMZ reports that “nobody was cited” and the local fire department did not get involved.