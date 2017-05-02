Linkin Park Announce 2017 Tour Dates

Linkin Park have announced their 2017 tour dates.
Machine Gun Kelly has been tapped to open the majority of the shows.
Related: Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Talks Pop Co-Writes
The band will hit the road on July 27 in Boston, MA. Pre-sale begins May 9. General on-sale is set for May 12.
Linkin Park’s seventh studio album, One More Light, is slated for release May 19. Check out their full tour itinerary below.
7/27 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *
8/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion *
8/2 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *
8/5 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *
8/7 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
8/8 – Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage
8/10 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
8/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
8/14 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
8/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
8/19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union
8/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
8/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
8/23 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
8/25 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
8/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
8/28 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
8/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
9/1 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
9/2 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/14 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena **
10/15 – Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena **
10/17 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State **
10/18 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center **
10/20 – San Diego, CA @Mattress Firm Amphitheatre **
10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl **
* Dates also with ONE OK ROCK
** Support To Be Announced
Never miss a tour date from Linkin Park with Eventful.
Comments are closed.