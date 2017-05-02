Jimmy Kimmel’s Tearful Update On Newborn Son (Video) ~@JayOnAir96

May 2, 2017 6:56 PM
Filed Under: Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel is known for his humorous show-opening monologues but last night’s opener had a very different tone.

The late night show host and his wife just welcomed a baby boy named William “Billy” Kimmel last week. After the birth, the show went on a week hiatus and it left fans wondering what happened and we now know.

In the emotional video below, we learned that Jimmy’s son suffered from major heart complications after being born. Somehow Jimmy bravely inserts humor through his heartfelt story. Warning…have some tissue handy.

