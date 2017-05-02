Jay-Z Being Sued For Using ROC NATION Logo!? #DannyDoe

May 2, 2017 5:48 PM
Filed Under: JayZ, mlb, Music, sports

If you clicked on this story because you’re wondering if there’s something wrong with the person who wrote it, there isn’t, also no need to adjust your eyes, Jay-z is really being sued for using the iconic ‘ROC NATION’ logo.

I know sounds insane right? As it turns out, Iconix Brand Group (Brand management company) claims they paid $204 million for control of the sign. So when they saw their logo popping up on a bunch of MLB (Major League Baseball) merchandise that raised some red flags. Iconix never approved of a merchandise deal with the logo to appear on MLB hats, shirts, hoodies, etc. and is now suing for $10 million and they aren’t only going after Jay-z, the brand company filed lawsuit against New Era, Lids and even the San Francisco Giants.

