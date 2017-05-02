American Idol Back?!? #IvyUnleashed

May 2, 2017 6:00 PM By Ya Chica Ivy

“American Idol” has been gone for a year, but it’s looking like there is a major interest in getting it back on! Sources at ABC and Fremantle (the company that produces the show) told TMZ the network contacted Fremantle last week and made the bid. We’re told the network wanted to reboot the show for a March 2018 premiere and were also interested in making Ryan Seacrest the host, but even last week the network knew it was on the verge of signing Ryan as co-host of ‘Live’ with Kelly Ripa. ABC asked if the show could be shot in New York, which is now Ryan’s home base. BUT, sources say Fremantle made it clear … NYC was a no-go. The show will be shot in L.A. So we’ll see! Would you want Idol back on, or are you over it?

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed
@IvyPower96

