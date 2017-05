Thousands of South Floridans and I have been waiting for a Waffle House to hit our city and the time has finally come.

The first Waffle House in Miami-Dade county is coming to Miami Gardens, just south of Northwest 199th Street and U.S. 441. by early 2018 says the Miami Herald.

My favorite thing to order is the All Star. Waffle house is the perfect after hours restaurant to get a good delicious meal.